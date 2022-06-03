Deputies respond to shooting on Bell Circle in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County deputies are responding to a shooting in Madison County Thursday night.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement is responding to a home on Bell Circle where one man was shot. Officials with the Crime Scene Investigation and Criminal Investigation Divison are also responding to the scene.

MCSO said the area of Jordan Road and Bell Circle should be avoided at this time due to a heavy police presence.

