Clearing out today and lower humidity for the weekend

A few isolated rain showers will start off this Friday morning with noticeably lower humidity levels on the backside of yesterday’s cold front, morning temps are in the middle 60s in most spots.

As the drier air filters in from the north the cloud cover will start to thin out by lunchtime, highs today will be in the low to middle 80s with a light NE wind between 5 to 10 miles per hour. Skies remain clear overnight with comfortable temperatures on Saturday morning in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday will be absolutely gorgeous with highs in the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine, humidity levels will stay pleasant thanks to a light NE breeze. Sunday will bring a few more clouds with highs in the upper 80s, a few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon hours.

Next week will be seasonal with high temperatures staying in the upper 80s to lower 90s, isolated showers and storms will be possible each day.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.