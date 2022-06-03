Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Neil deGrasse Tyson Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Clearing out today and lower humidity for the weekend

First Alert Forecast
June 3, 2022
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few isolated rain showers will start off this Friday morning with noticeably lower humidity levels on the backside of yesterday’s cold front, morning temps are in the middle 60s in most spots.

As the drier air filters in from the north the cloud cover will start to thin out by lunchtime, highs today will be in the low to middle 80s with a light NE wind between 5 to 10 miles per hour. Skies remain clear overnight with comfortable temperatures on Saturday morning in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday will be absolutely gorgeous with highs in the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine, humidity levels will stay pleasant thanks to a light NE breeze. Sunday will bring a few more clouds with highs in the upper 80s, a few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon hours.

Next week will be seasonal with high temperatures staying in the upper 80s to lower 90s, isolated showers and storms will be possible each day.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dexter Fitzgerald Houghton
“I’ve never seen that, you see that kind of stuff in the movies”: Suspect arrested after stabbing four in Huntsville
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
David Lowe
Marshall County corrections officer arrested
A car drove into the front of a building south Huntsville on Thursday
Vehicle strikes Charlotte Drive business in south Huntsville
One child was killed in an ATV crash that sent two children and one adult to the hospital.
9-year-old boy killed in Huntsville ATV crash

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5