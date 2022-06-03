Deals
City Council hosts work session on misdemeanor marijuana arrest options

Generic marijuana. http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/
Generic marijuana. http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/(MGN/Pexels)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was light crowd at Huntsville city hall Thursday night, discussing a heavy subject. A proposal to allow Huntsville police officers to issue citations, rather than arrest people for misdemeanor possessions of marijuana.

“Its about how you wind up in front of that judge to be punished. If there is a punishment, if you are found guilty.” Council member John Meredith said.

Under current law, officers are forced to make an arrest even over small amounts of marijuana. The idea behind the proposal is limiting the time officers spend booking nonviolent offenders, while sparing citizens a trip to jail.

“We are policing a certain way that has had an impact in a lot of ways certainly in parts of the community,” Council member Devyn Keith said. “And then overall, my perspective as Devyn Keith, is that the use of this has a social stigma that is being carried that impacts, again, people who are found with it.”

One citizen commented as well. “That is important to me that we help people get off of much worse substances.”

“Alcohol and wrecks kill people 10 to 15 times more than anything else in the majority of the state right?” Keith continued, “the abuse of alcohol within itself leads to a DUI, but it does not carry the same sentiment and social stigma as an arrest for misdemeanor marijuana.”

Even if approved by Huntsville city leaders, it would still be up to state lawmakers to pass a bill allowing the change.

