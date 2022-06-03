ATM stolen from Family Security Credit Union location in Madison
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an alarm call on Thursday morning at a financial institution where an ATM was allegedly stolen.
The call came in at 4:17 a.m. from a Family Security Credit Union on Highway 72.
When investigators arrived to the scene, a forklift was found behind the building and one of the ATMs was missing. At this time, investigators believe the suspect is a male.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
