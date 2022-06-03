ATM stolen from Family Security Credit Union location in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an alarm call on Thursday morning at a financial institution where an ATM was allegedly stolen.

The call came in at 4:17 a.m. from a Family Security Credit Union on Highway 72.

When investigators arrived to the scene, a forklift was found behind the building and one of the ATMs was missing. At this time, investigators believe the suspect is a male.

