ATM stolen from Family Security Credit Union location in Madison

When investigators arrived to the scene, a forklift was found behind the building and one of...
When investigators arrived to the scene, a forklift was found behind the building and one of the ATMs was missing.(MGN ONLINE)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an alarm call on Thursday morning at a financial institution where an ATM was allegedly stolen.

The call came in at 4:17 a.m. from a Family Security Credit Union on Highway 72.

When investigators arrived to the scene, a forklift was found behind the building and one of the ATMs was missing. At this time, investigators believe the suspect is a male.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

