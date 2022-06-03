Alabama airports receive grant funding for improvements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Senator Richard Shelby announced that nine airports across the state of Alabama will receive grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A total of $11.36 million dollars will be allocated to nine airports across the state of Alabama.

“Alabama is open for business, and we must continue advancing our infrastructure if we want to remain prosperous. I am pleased that these airport upgrades and security enhancements will support the growth and success of many communities in Alabama,” said Senator Shelby.

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport was awarded more than three million dollars to seal runway pavement and surface pavement joints, as well as sealing taxiway pavement and surface pavement joints, and reconfiguring an existing taxiway.

The Bibb County Airport will receive more than one and a half million dollars to reconstruct a taxiway and construct a taxilane.

The Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport will receive nearly half a million dollars to expand an apron.

The Robbins Field Airport in Oneonta will receive just over $330,000 for obstruction marking, lighting, and removal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.