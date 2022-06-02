Deals
Vehicle strikes Charlotte Drive business in south Huntsville

HPD says collision appears to be accidental
A car drove into the front of a building south Huntsville on Thursday
A car drove into the front of a building south Huntsville on Thursday(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle struck a building on Charlotte Drive on Thursday morning.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to a business on Charlotte Drive near South Memorial Parkway after reports of an apparent accidental collision with the building.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

