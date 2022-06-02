Deals
UAB All Of Us Research: A world where better health care is for all of us

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No one individual is the same. So why should our health care be?

All of Us Research Program with UAB is working to create a recourse that allows researchers to conduct thousands of studies on health and disease to better help people and speed up medical breakthroughs.

Their goal is to get 1 Million people, or more, to participate in the program to make medication and treatments catered specifically to each individual’s need.

For more information, visit JoinAllOfUs.com.

