UAB All Of Us Research: A world where better health care is for all of us

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No one individual is the same. So why should our health care be?

All of Us Research Program with UAB is working to create a recourse that allows researchers to conduct thousands of studies on health and disease to better help people and speed up medical breakthroughs.

Their goal is to get 1 Million people, or more, to participate in the program to make medication and treatments catered specifically to each individual’s need.

For more information, visit JoinAllOfUs.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.