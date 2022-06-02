Trash Pandas manage 2 runs in lost

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell behind in the first and couldn’t put a sustained attack together in a 6-2 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts in the second game of their six-game series from AT&T Field on Wednesday night.

Despite the loss, the Trash Pandas remain two games ahead of the Tennessee Smokies and three ahead of the Lookouts in the Southern League’s North Division standings with 22 games remaining in the first half thanks to Birmingham’s victory over Tennessee.

In the first, the Lookouts opened the scoring against Rocket City starter Braden Olthoff with a pair of RBI ground outs following a single, a walk, and a wild pitch. Chattanooga added a third run an inning later on a single by Jacob Hurtubise and an error from Trash Pandas catcher Zach Humphreys for a 3-0 lead.

The Trash Pandas got one back in the third when Jose Gomez led off with a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch from Chattanooga starter Andrew Abbott and scored on a single to center from Bryce Teodosio.

From there, both starters traded zeroes for the rest of their outings.

Chattanooga loaded the bases in the fourth with two outs. But Olthoff got a fielder’s choice from Francisco Urbaez to strand the runners and keep it a 3-1 game. Olthoff got a double play to get through the fifth.

With one out in the sixth, Olthoff walked Quin Cotton, bringing an end to his start. Nick Jones entered from the bullpen and got the final two outs to close the book on Olthoff (L, 0-1). Over 5.1 innings in his second Double-A start, the righty allowed three runs on five hits with six walks and two strikeouts to keep the game within reach.

The Trash Pandas put runners on base in the fifth and sixth against Abbot, but were unable to cash in each time. Abbot (W, 3-0) was pulled after 6.1 strong innings. Pedro Garcia was first out of the bullpen for the Lookouts and walked the bases loaded before striking out Kevin Maitan to end the threat and retain the 3-1 advantage.

Chattanooga doubled their run total in the seventh with three runs off Trash Pandas relievers Luke Murphy and Sean McLaughlin. Rocket City got one back in the eighth when Teodosio scored on a ground out from Orlando Martinez to make it 6-2.

The Trash Pandas pitching trio of Olthoff, Murphy, McLaughlin combined to issue 13 walks in the loss. Teodosio led the way at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI while Livan Soto added a pair of hits in the loss.

