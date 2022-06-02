Deals
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thursday
Thursday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
For the afternoon hours of your Thursday, expect a few isolated showers and storms to pass through. Warm and muggy outside of activity, highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

A cold front will be making its way through, helping to spark up activity from the afternoon to evening hours tonight. Main concerns being damaging gusty winds ,heavy rain and frequent lightning. Behind this system we will see cooler dryer air take hold and make for a beautiful stretch of weather in time for the weekend.

Tonight, expect temperatures to dip into the middle 60s with lingering showers.

Friday, highs take a hit and stay in the upper 70s lower 80s. Dry conditions through a good chunk of your weekend with highs slowly returning to average.

Keeping an eye on the Tropics with one area of concern. Still disorganized at this point, we could see development over the next 5 days. If this area of low pressure does organize and ramp up... our first name on the 2022 list is Alex.

