State GOP hopes for Brooks, Britt debate in Senate runoff

The Alabama Republican Party hopes to arrange a debate between Katie Britt (left) and U.S. Rep....
The Alabama Republican Party hopes to arrange a debate between Katie Britt (left) and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (right) ahead of the June runoff in the U.S. Senate race.(Katie Britt, Mo Brooks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Republican Party hopes to arrange a debate between U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and Katie Britt ahead of the June runoff in the U.S. Senate race.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said Tuesday that it is something the party would like to offer to voters and to the candidates.

Britt and Brooks will face each other in the June 21 primary runoff for the GOP nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby.

The two were the top two finishers in last month’s primary, but a runoff is required because neither captured over 50% of the vote.

