Scattered, stronger thunderstorms expected this afternoon

We are off to a very muggy and warm start on this Thursday morning with temps in the lower 70s.

Early sunshine will boost temperatures into the middle to upper 80s by lunchtime. A cold front will pass through the Tennessee Valley into the afternoon hours and will trigger scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms. The majority of thunderstorms should remain below severe criteria, but several more organized storms may produce 40+ mph wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and maybe some small hail. The window for stronger storms appears to be noon through 7PM.

Rain and thunder will move to the east along with the front overnight, a few showers may stick around for the morning commute on Friday. Skies will start to clear as cooler and drier air makes its way in from the NW on Friday, highs will be in the lower 80s with much lower humidity levels.

The weekend forecast looks great with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s, a few showers are possible on Sunday.

