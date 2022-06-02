Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

Scattered, stronger thunderstorms expected this afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Storm Outlook
WAFF Storm Outlook(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are off to a very muggy and warm start on this Thursday morning with temps in the lower 70s. 

Early sunshine will boost temperatures into the middle to upper 80s by lunchtime.  A cold front will pass through the Tennessee Valley into the afternoon hours and will trigger scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms.  The majority of thunderstorms should remain below severe criteria, but several more organized storms may produce 40+ mph wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and maybe some small hail.  The window for stronger storms appears to be noon through 7PM. 

Rain and thunder will move to the east along with the front overnight, a few showers may stick around for the morning commute on Friday.  Skies will start to clear as cooler and drier air makes its way in from the NW on Friday, highs will be in the lower 80s with much lower humidity levels. 

The weekend forecast looks great with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s, a few showers are possible on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were stabbed in Huntsville Wednesday.
“I’ve never seen that, you see that of stuff in the movies. ”: Suspect arrested after stabbing four in Huntsville
McGlothin was arrested for aggravated Assault 2nd and Discharging a Firearm into an occupied...
One injured, one arrested following Tuesday shooting
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
One dead in a crash on U.S. 72
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Rogersville
Madison Police responded to a bank robbery.
Police searching for suspect in Madison bank robbery

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4