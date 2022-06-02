Morgan County Deputies patrolling Massey community after shots fired overnight

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Late Wednesday evening, Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible shooting near McKendree Church in the Massey Community.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the homeowner on scene told deputies he came across a person on his property. When confronted, the unknown person allegedly fired a gunshot at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire, according to the post.

The unknown person allegedly fled following the gunshots.

Deputies and a drone pilot attempted to locate the subject with no immediate success.

No known injuries are known at this time. Deputies continue to patrol the area.

