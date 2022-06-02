Deals
Morgan County Deputies patrolling Massey community after shots fired overnight

Morgan County deputies patrol Massey community after possible overnight shooting
Morgan County deputies patrol Massey community after possible overnight shooting(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Late Wednesday evening, Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible shooting near McKendree Church in the Massey Community.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the homeowner on scene told deputies he came across a person on his property. When confronted, the unknown person allegedly fired a gunshot at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire, according to the post.

The unknown person allegedly fled following the gunshots.

Deputies and a drone pilot attempted to locate the subject with no immediate success.

[UPDATE] No known injuries. Homeowner reported coming across a subject on his property. The unknown subject allegedly...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

No known injuries are known at this time. Deputies continue to patrol the area.

