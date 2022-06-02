Deals
Marshall County corrections officer arrested

David Lowe
David Lowe(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County corrections officer has been arrested for promoting prison contraband and other drug-related charges on Thursday.

Corrections officer David Lowe was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, second-degree promoting prison contraband, third-degree promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (meth).

Lowe is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Marshall County Sheriff, Phil Sims, released the following statement:

“I was notified of a potential problem we had with contraband and drugs getting in the jail. I immediately ordered an investigation to determine how and what items were getting in the jail. Everyone involved did a great job. The investigation resulted in the arrest of one of our own. I hold my employees to a high standard and when that standard is not met or abused, I will hold them accountable. As a correction officer or deputy, we are public servants and should be held to a higher standard of accountability.’

