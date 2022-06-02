Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

“I’ve never seen that, you see that kind of stuff in the movies”: Suspect arrested after stabbing four in Huntsville

By Nick Kremer and Wade Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured in a Huntsville stabbing on Wednesday.

“I’ve never seen that, you see that kind of stuff in the movies.”

A horrifying description of what happened in broad daylight. It happened right in front of an anonymous woman who was there when three women and one man were stabbed at an apartment Complex off Academy Drive and Mastin Lake Road just after 3pm.

The man injured in the attack is caught on surveillance cameras of the WAVAHO gas station nearby running from the scene and collapsing right at the front door.

“I noticed it was two incidents. One over here, dude had ran over there. That’s how the store got into it. And I guess it started and escalated from over here.”

She described the suspect as “a man [that ran] past me with a machete, tall dark skinny man with a machete and jumped into red truck.”

Not long after, a suspect was arrested driving a red Jeep Patriot while trying to get through Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 around 5:30.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers arrested and charged 35-year-old Dexter Fitzgerald Houghton with four counts of first-degree assault.

All four victims are expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGlothin was arrested for aggravated Assault 2nd and Discharging a Firearm into an occupied...
One injured, one arrested following Tuesday shooting
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
One dead in a crash on U.S. 72
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Rogersville
Madison Police responded to a bank robbery.
Police searching for suspect in Madison bank robbery

Latest News

A car drove into the front of a building south Huntsville on Thursday
Vehicle strikes Charlotte Drive business in south Huntsville
Recruiting, retaining nurses in Huntsville
Recruiting, retaining nurses in Huntsville
Morgan County deputies patrol Massey community after possible overnight shooting
Morgan County Deputies patrolling Massey community after shots fired overnight
Huntsville nurse talks health care worker shortage
Huntsville nurse talks health care worker shortage