GAO releases report on Space Command relocation process

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - The Government Accountability Office released its report on the relocation process of Space Command’s headquarters on Thursday.

The report supports the decision to move Space Command’s headquarters to Huntsville despite finding issues with “transparency and credibility” by the United States Air Force in the selection process.

The report found that the U.S. Air Force ranked candidate locations on 21 criteria, but only fully or substantially met seven best practices, did not meet one best practice and only partially or minimally met 13 other practices.

Best practices are grouped into four characteristics: comprehensive, well-documented, unbiased and credible.

The following is an excerpt from the GAO report:

“GAO found that the Air Force’s revised process fully or substantially met 7 of 21 Analysis of Alternatives (AOA) best practices it assessed. These best practices are grouped into four characteristics of a high-quality AOA process. GAO found that the revised process did not fully or substantially meet 3 of 4 characteristics.”

Ultimately, the decision to move Space Command’s headquarters to Redstone Arsenal has not been changed by the GAO’s report.

Senator Tommy Tuberville had an early look at the report in May and supported the findings, stating:

“The Inspector General found that ‘the process Air Force officials used to select Huntsville complied with the law and policy, and it was reasonable in identifying Huntsville as the preferred location’ for headquarters.

“My office was briefed on the GAO report this morning (May 16) and, overall, we are pleased with its findings. So, 16 months later we know that the Air Force selection process was robust and objective, the investigations extensive, and the conclusion the same throughout: Redstone Arsenal is the best place for Space Command.”

The full report can be read below.

