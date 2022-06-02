First Alert Weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered showers and storms are expected to pass through in the late afternoon hours on Thursday. Warm and muggy outside of activity, highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

A cold front will be making its way through, helping to spark up activity from the afternoon to evening hours tonight. Behind this system we will see cooler dryer air take hold and make for a beautiful stretch of weather in time for the weekend.

Tonight, expect temperatures to dip into the middle 60s with lingering showers.

Friday, a few showers will be possible early. Afternoon highs take a hit and stay in the upper 70s or lower 80s. Dry conditions through a good chunk of your weekend with highs slowly returning to average.

Keeping an eye on the Tropics with one area of concern. Still disorganized at this point, we could see development over the next 5 days. If this area of low pressure does organize and ramp up... our first name on the 2022 list is Alex.

