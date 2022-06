DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect for a theft that occurred on May 29.

The incident happened around 4:44 a.m. on River Bend Pl. SE. The individual was driving a dark colored Nissan Titan.

If you have any information, contact detective Jeffrey McRae at (256) 341-4611.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.