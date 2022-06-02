Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Things are pricey these days but here’s something that can pay you.

All it takes is just a tip to the Crime Stoppers and bingo, you have cash in your pocket.

This crime happened in broad daylight in the Publix parking lot on Old Monrovia Road in Huntsville back in April.

The driver of this Gray GMC Yukon, circles the parking lot a couple of times before striking. Backing up to this trailer and quickly driving off. The trailer was black and gray with Canaan Maintenance Floor Care Specialist, just like the clearer of a white trailer from the same company.

Can you help the Crime Stoppers get this trailer back to the legitimate business owner?

The search continues for Tyler Miller – police say he’s passing “Funny Money.” He’s wanted for slipping a couple of counterfeit $20 bills around town.

It’s a different situation for Tiffany Dixon. Investigators say she passed bogus checks around town, then got money back from ATMs after depositing the checks. She is also accused of doing the same thing on a couple of cash apps.

The Crime Stoppers won’t be playing with Terrence Jackson. He’s accused of robbing a local game store at gunpoint - taking off with money, games, and some game consoles.

Police still need your help finding Kaizar Grady. Investigators say he failed to register as a sex offender after moving to the Huntsville area.

And Donna Roberts is accused of having methamphetamine in her possession.

If you recognize any of these valleys wanted you can receive up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.