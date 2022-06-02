Space Command relocation process report finds ‘significant shortfalls’ in transparency and credibility; Colorado lawmakers react to findings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An 89-page report details the behind-the-scenes mechanisms leading up to the blockbuster January 2021 announcement that Alabama had become the preferred headquarters for the U.S. Space Command over Colorado.

The controversial move has united politicians from both sides of the aisle in Colorado, who have been fighting for the last year and a half to reverse the decision. The Air Force has said the 2021 announcement was not a 100 percent done deal and that a final decision would come in 2023.

The report released Thursday is by the Government Accountability Office and can be viewed at the bottom of this page. The office was asked to review the process and methodology that led to the selection of Huntsville over Colorado Springs. The GAO looked at criteria including whether the process was comprehensive, well-documented, unbiased and credible.

The report concluded there were significant shortfalls in the decision-making transparency and credibility.

Air Force officials said they did not consider these best practice characteristics because they were not required or relevant to basing their decision.

Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet (D) and John Hickenlooper (D) and U.S. Reps. Doug Lamborn (R) and Jason Crow (D) jointly released the following statement upon reviewing the report:

“Over the past year, we’ve repeatedly raised concerns that the previous administration used a flawed, untested, and inconsistent process to select a location for U.S. Space Command. The reports from the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Inspector General both confirm that the basing process lacked integrity and neglected key national security considerations. “We now know that in a White House meeting in January 2021, senior military leadership recommended Colorado Springs as the preferred location for Space Command due to the unique ability of Peterson Space Force Base to reach Full Operational Capability significantly faster than any other potential location, and at a significantly lower cost. However, following this meeting a different location was announced as the selection, and justified with inconsistent documentation and unclear reasoning. “We have serious concerns about how this conclusion was reached, which contradicts the military leadership’s stated goal of reaching Full Operational Capability as quickly as possible. Our national security should be the deciding factor in basing decisions. “With the investigations now complete, the shortcomings of the Space Command basing process are fully available to the Biden Administration. We urge them to review the reports’ findings, and make a decision in consultation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff that prioritizes our national security and mission in space. “The American people must be able to trust that this decision is objective and provides for our national security and leadership in space. Peterson remains the only and best home for U.S. Space Command.”

11 News is currently reading through the document and will be speaking later Thursday with some of the lawmakers and people involved with the report. We will be updating the article.

