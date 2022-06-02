Deals
Cirque du Soleil’s Mad Apple: A show as magical as it is mad

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If any of you wanderlust travelers are headed to Las Vegas this summer, why not get a little mad and magical while you’re at it? Let me introduce you to Cirque du Soleil’s “Mad Apple.”

The show, though under Las Vegas lights, transports you to New York City’s nightlife for an evening of magic and mayhem. Mad Apple features comedian Brad Williams, freestyle rapper Chris Turner, vocalist Xharlie Black and an incredibly talented cast of nearly 40 others.

For more information and to get tickets to all the madness, visit CirqueduSoleil.com.

