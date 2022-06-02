Deals
Casey White’s attorneys file motion to move trial from June 13

Attorney Mark McDaniel and his defense team with members of Casey White's family.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White’s attorneys are asking the court to move his murder trial from it’s start date of June 13.

The defense filed an unopposed motion to continue the trial on Thursday.

The document states:

“... the Defendant by and through his undersigned counsel, and move this Honorable Court to enter an Order continuing the trial setting in the above-styled action on June 13, 2022, and in support thereof sets forth the following ground:

1. That Mr. White is charged in the above-styled action with capital murder and the undersigned are of the impression that the State of Alabama is seeking the death penalty in this case.

2. Further, the undersigned counsel was just recently retained in the above styled action and are in need of sufficient and ample time with which to perform their due diligence in this matter.

3. The undersigned has personally spoken to the Hon. Christopher Connolly to learn that he has no objection to this continuance request.

4. The undersigned request that this Honorable Court continue the present trial setting in the each of the above-styled action.

Motion to Continue Trial by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

On Thursday, White’s attorneys also filed a motion to be advised if the state will seek the death penalty in the case.

The document states:

“Defendant moves to be advised as to whether the State intends to seek the death penalty. The due process clauses of Article I Section VI of the Alabama Constitution and the United States Constitution, Fourteenth Amendment, require that such information be timely furnished so that counsel can effectively prepare Defendant’s case.”

Casey White Motion About Death Penalty by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

