Boaz police officer hit during traffic stop

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF has received an exclusive new video of the moment an officer’s cruiser was hit by another car.

Residents in Boaz say the accident should not have happened.

A police car was speeding down U.S.-431 when it swerved out of one lane and rear-ended the patrol car. According to Boaz Police Chief Michael Hampel, this accident shouldn’t have happened and explains the Alabama Move Over Law.

“The law requires the driver, if they’re on the highway with two or more lanes then they have the vacate the lane nearest though that emergency vehicle,” said Hampel.

There was a person who was arrested inside the patrol car when it was hit. As of now, it is unknown if the person has injuries. The driver that rear-ended the patrol car may face charges. A woman who worked at a store nearby said it sounded like an explosion.

“I was back there at the back door me and the guy that works for me yeah we saw it when the officer had the lady pulled over, to begin with and we saw when the other lady hit him in the rear end,” said local store worker Jonathan Holcomb. “My first instinct was people need help, you know we checked on everybody made sure everyone was OK and then I went to directing the traffic.”

The Boaz police officer involved in that accident was treated at the hospital and released. He will return to duty soon.

