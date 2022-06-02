Deals
Attalla man arrested for stealing tools and catalytic converters

Joe Morris
Joe Morris(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on a third-degree theft of property charge as announced Thursday.

Joe Morris was arrested after he was heard cutting catalytic converters off a vehicle. When Morris was approached by the witness, he fled in a vehicle.

Before the incident was reported to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Jack Beasley IV arrested Morris on an outstanding warrant after it was reported he had been littering.

Pictures of the suspect vehicle matched the vehicle Morris was driving and the stolen property was returned to the owner. Morris was charged with third-degree theft of property.

Morris is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $3,800 bond.

