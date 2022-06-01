Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine for the afternoon hours of your Wednesday with highs climbing into the 90s. HOT for today, but relief from the heat is on the way.

Showers and storms make their way in for Thursday, as we see our next weathermaker slide on in. A cold front will spark a few storms across North Alabama and bring cooler temperatures.

Into the 80s through the weekend with a slow recovery to the 90s by next week.

We could see additional afternoon showers and storms this week, but more frequent chances for rain will be here for next week.

Eye on the tropics… The official start to the ‘22 Hurricane season is June first and we already have some activity. Further developmental details in the incoming days, but nothing impacting Alabama at the moment.

