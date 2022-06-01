Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Wednesday
Wednesday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine for the afternoon hours of your Wednesday with highs climbing into the 90s. HOT for today, but relief from the heat is on the way.

Showers and storms make their way in for Thursday, as we see our next weathermaker slide on in. A cold front will spark a few storms across North Alabama and bring cooler temperatures.

Into the 80s through the weekend with a slow recovery to the 90s by next week.

We could see additional afternoon showers and storms this week, but more frequent chances for rain will be here for next week.

Eye on the tropics… The official start to the ‘22 Hurricane season is June first and we already have some activity. Further developmental details in the incoming days, but nothing impacting Alabama at the moment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Police responded to a bank robbery.
Police searching for suspect in Madison bank robbery
McGlothin was arrested for aggravated Assault 2nd and Discharging a Firearm into an occupied...
One injured, one arrested following Tuesday shooting
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Sebastian and Morris were arrested on chemical endangerment charges.
Two women arrested for chemical endangerment of a child

Latest News

WAFF Weather, June 1 at 5 a.m.
WAFF Weather, June 1 at 5 a.m.
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
90s & high humidity today, storms tomorrow
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6