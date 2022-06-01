Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

US gas prices jump to record highs

Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of people across the U.S. are facing even higher gas prices.

The national average for regular gasoline jumped five cents Wednesday, hitting a new all-time record of $4.67 a gallon.

AAA also reports that seven states now average $5 a gallon or higher, including California and, more recently, Illinois.

Soaring gas prices are led in part by strong demand as people ramp up travel plans and a sluggish supply.

The jump also comes after the European Union reached a deal to ban 90% of its Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Prices are expected to keep surging.

One analyst said he expects the national average to hit $4.75 in the next 10 days.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Police responded to a bank robbery.
Police searching for suspect in Madison bank robbery
McGlothin was arrested for aggravated Assault 2nd and Discharging a Firearm into an occupied...
One injured, one arrested following Tuesday shooting
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Sebastian and Morris were arrested on chemical endangerment charges.
Two women arrested for chemical endangerment of a child

Latest News

A megalodon tooth is seen next to a great white's tooth.
Great white sharks’ dominance doomed giant megalodons, scientists say
A New York police officer with the Transit Bureau Anti-Terrorism Unit gestures to the train...
After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways
The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect in a bank robbery.
Bank robbery in Madison
One man was injured and one was arrested in a shooting in Madison.
One injured in shooting