Talking with an award-winning theatre company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Tony Awards are this month and TVL had the opportunity to talk to a director from North Alabama who recently won a 2022 Honorable Mention for Excellence in Theatre Education from the Tony Awards.

Kelleybrooke Brown is the Executive Director of Lighthouse Theatre Company and the theatre director at Albertville City Schools. While she is incredibly honored and is celebrating this amazing accomplishment, she is also gearing up for a fun-packed summer at Lighthouse Theatre Company.

At the end of June, they are kicking the summer off with Newsies Jr. for ages 12 and up! The month of July is filled with camps for kids of all ages. Some of the shows include Aladdin Kids and Footloose the Musical.

If you want to know more about Lighthouse Theatre Company or if you want to register for any of the upcoming summer camps, you can learn more on their website.

Tune in to our live interview with Brown to hear more about Lighthouse and ways your kids can get involved this summer.

