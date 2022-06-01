Deals
Suspect arrested in Huntsville stabbing

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four are reported to have stab wounds or cuts on Academy Dr. near Mastin Lake Rd.

A suspect that allegedly committed the stabbings was located and detained by Redstone Arsenal Police at gate 9 of Redstone Arsenal.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), emergency crews are still on the scene. The time of the call was 3:07 p.m.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the offender is believed to be a Black male wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and a beanie cap. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a Maroon Jeep Patriot with Alabama tag, 3A041Y5.

WAFF 48 is told the scene is still active.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

