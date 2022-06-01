Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

Pen Pals: Pick up a pen and make a new friend

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, you might get some mail, not a bill, not junk mail, but a hand-written letter that feels just a little bit special.

In a digital world where we can hop on a FaceTime or Zoom call, we often forget about the simple art of writing letters. That’s why a program called Ready To Care is paring up pen pals across the country! More specifically, pen pals for seniors right here in north Alabama.

“Loneliness is one of the most devastating issues facing our aging population, but it’s also something we’re capable of addressing,” said Erin Albers, vice president of social purpose at Home Instead. “A personal letter to an older adult could change the trajectory of their day. It doesn’t need to be long, just written from the heart.”

Whether you’re younger or older, taking the time to write a letter can have a significant impact on the recipient. For lonely seniors, it may be among the few cherished interactions they have.

If you’re inspired to do something for the seniors in your community, consider becoming a pen pal! Visit the Ready To Care Website, linked here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Police responded to a bank robbery.
Police searching for suspect in Madison bank robbery
McGlothin was arrested for aggravated Assault 2nd and Discharging a Firearm into an occupied...
One injured, one arrested following Tuesday shooting
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Sebastian and Morris were arrested on chemical endangerment charges.
Two women arrested for chemical endangerment of a child