Pen Pals: Pick up a pen and make a new friend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, you might get some mail, not a bill, not junk mail, but a hand-written letter that feels just a little bit special.

In a digital world where we can hop on a FaceTime or Zoom call, we often forget about the simple art of writing letters. That’s why a program called Ready To Care is paring up pen pals across the country! More specifically, pen pals for seniors right here in north Alabama.

“Loneliness is one of the most devastating issues facing our aging population, but it’s also something we’re capable of addressing,” said Erin Albers, vice president of social purpose at Home Instead. “A personal letter to an older adult could change the trajectory of their day. It doesn’t need to be long, just written from the heart.”

Whether you’re younger or older, taking the time to write a letter can have a significant impact on the recipient. For lonely seniors, it may be among the few cherished interactions they have.

If you’re inspired to do something for the seniors in your community, consider becoming a pen pal! Visit the Ready To Care Website, linked here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.