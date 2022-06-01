Deals
One out-of-state man dead after boating incident

According to the Lauderdale County Coroner's Office, the man that died was from out of state.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died Wednesday morning after a boat capsized on Pickwick Lake according to the Lauderdale County Coroner’s Office.

The Florence Police Department along with Florence Fire and Rescue assisted the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) with a capsized boat in Lauderdale County.

The Lauderdale County Coroner’s Office says one out-of-state male died as a result of the incident.

What caused the boat to capsize and the number of people in the boat is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing with ALEA leading the case.

The name of the victim will not be identified until the next of kin has been notified.

More information will be added to this story as it is made available.

