One man shot at Florence Dollar General

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Florence on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florence Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. behind a Dollar General at 3065 Huntsville Road. When officers arrived at the scene, a male said that he had shot someone.

The suspect was taken to the Florence Police Department for questioning.

The victim was found in the area and transported to the North Alabama Medical Center by emergency services. He is currently undergoing surgery.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

