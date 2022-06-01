Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

One man shot at Florence Dollar General

A shooting occurred behind a Florence Dollar General on June 1.
A shooting occurred behind a Florence Dollar General on June 1.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Florence on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florence Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. behind a Dollar General at 3065 Huntsville Road. When officers arrived at the scene, a male said that he had shot someone.

The suspect was taken to the Florence Police Department for questioning.

The victim was found in the area and transported to the North Alabama Medical Center by emergency services. He is currently undergoing surgery.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Police responded to a bank robbery.
Police searching for suspect in Madison bank robbery
McGlothin was arrested for aggravated Assault 2nd and Discharging a Firearm into an occupied...
One injured, one arrested following Tuesday shooting
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Sebastian and Morris were arrested on chemical endangerment charges.
Two women arrested for chemical endangerment of a child

Latest News

Boaz Police Officer hit during traffic stop
Boaz Police Officer hit during traffic stop
Curtis Wayne Dillon
Decatur man arrested on possession of obscene material charges
First Alert Weather
Mainly dry for now; showers and storms tomorrow
June 15 is National Senior Fraud Awareness Day and the FBI is focused on educating the...
FBI looks to educate more on elder fraud