One dead in single-vehicle crash near Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed Tuesday evening after the car he was driving struck a utility pole five miles west of Rogersville.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kevin Jordan, 37, was fatally injured when he struck a utility pole in his 1994 Chevrolet Camaro.

The crash took place on U.S. 52, about five miles west of Rogersville and Jordan was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nothing further is available at this time but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

