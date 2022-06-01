New Priceville Chief of Police focusing on recruitment

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Priceville has a new Chief of Police, Jerry Holmes. Mayor Sam Heflin appointed Sergeant Jerry Holmes to head the department.

Heflin says problem-solving ability was among the reasons he appointed Holmes as chief. Holmes has been with Priceville police for over a year, previously serving in Decatur and Trinity’s police departments for a total of 21 years in law enforcement.

Holmes says he wants citizens to know that he will be a working chief and will be out on the streets. He says one of his priorities is training and recruiting new officers.

”We are booming out here in Priceville. There are about to be 750 homes built out here and that is going to double our population out here. So that is going to have to double our department.”

Former chief Rick Williams announced his retirement in March. That came two months after he was wounded in a shootout. He will stay with the department as a training officer.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.