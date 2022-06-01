Meet the TVL summer interns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at WAFF, we have a lot of hands that make the TV magic happen. And this summer, we are working with some of the best interns!

So, we want to introduce you to the ew members of the TVL team!

Jocelyn Claborn, TVL Intern

“Hey, I’m Jocelyn! I go to school at the University of Alabama studying Creative Media with a minor in Advertising and Public Relations. I grew up watching WAFF 48, so interning here this summer is a dream. Working at TVL is so fun and I love getting to learn under Payton and our producers, Anna and Shanika! Unfortunately, my last day is June 30th, because in July I will be in Birmingham working at the World Games, BUT I am excited to see how the rest of this month goes! There’s no telling how much I will learn in such a short time.”

Maggie Hempstead, Marketing & Creative Services Intern

“Hi, I’m Maggie! I will be an upcoming senior at Auburn University, and I am studying Public Relations. Here at WAFF, I work with the Marketing and Creative Services team. In my role, I am responsible for filming and editing social media content for news shows, Tennessee Valley Living and 48 Follow-Up. I also help set up and stage any shoots that we do in the studio, as well as film and take pictures for behind-the-scenes content. I love working here at WAFF 48 because every day is a new adventure and a new opportunity to learn something I did not already know! When I am not working, I am either binging a new show on Netflix or hanging out with my dog.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.