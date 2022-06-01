Mainly Dry For Now...Showers & Storms Tomorrow

Deals
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Another hot and muggy day today with temperatures across the Tennessee Valley currently sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s. Feels like temperatures are more in the mid 90s, so make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and beat the heat. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours, we’ll be staying mainly dry. However, an isolated pop-up shower or stray storm will be possible before sunset. Overnight lows will remain warm as we dip back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A weak cold front will bring back the chance for scattered showers and storms to the forecast likely tomorrow afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain across the area, but it’d be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy. It is important to note that there will be enough instability across the region to fuel some stronger storms by the late afternoon and early evening. Main threats include periods of gusty winds and localized heavy downpours. This threat will likely be ending after sunset with just a few showers lingering into Friday morning.

A much drier and cooler air mass moves back into the region on Friday with highs only topping out in the low 80s, so plan on a much needed break from the heat. This dry trend looks to continue into the weekend with temperatures steadily warming back into the mid and upper 80s by the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

