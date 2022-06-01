At least three people wounded with stab or cut wounds in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least three people are reported to have stab wounds or cuts on Academy Dr. near Mastin Lake Rd.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), emergency crews are still on the scene.

The time of the call was 3:07 p.m.

WAFF has reached out to the Huntsville Police Department, which says that the scene is active and more information will be given when it is learned.

