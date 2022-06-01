Gas prices in Alabama hit another record high

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The state average for regular gasoline rose to a new record of $4.33 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. That’s up three cents in the past 24 hours and four cents from a week ago.

While driving around Huntsville overnight, 48 News saw prices as high as $4.49 a gallon. It’s important to remember that the statewide AAA average is usually a day behind the actual prices you’re paying at the pump.

Gas prices are also increasing worldwide and in the United States. According to AAA, the national average is currently sitting at $4.67 for regular gas, which is five cents up from Tuesday.

Why are gas prices increasing?

There are several factors causing gas prices to spike. One main reason is the European Union voted to ban 90% of Russian oil imports to punish them for the war in Ukraine. After that vote, crude oil prices went up to their highest prices since March.

How high will the prices go before we hit a limit? When will they return to a reasonable price again? These are questions that experts don’t have the answers to right now.

