Four wounded with stab or cut wounds in Huntsville

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four are reported to have stab wounds or cuts on Academy Dr. near Mastin Lake Rd.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), emergency crews are still on the scene. The time of the call was 3:07 p.m.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the offender is believed to be a Black male wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and a beanie cap. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a Maroon Jeep Patriot with Alabama tag, 3A041Y5.

WAFF 48 is told the scene is still active.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

