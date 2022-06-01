Deals
Decatur man arrested on possession of obscene material charges

Curtis Wayne Dillon(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing multiple counts of possession and dissemination of obscene material charges.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the department received a tip about a resident who shared obscene material. During an investigation, conducted by the Decatur Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Curtis Wayne Dillon, 49, was developed as the suspect. On April 27, DPD executed a search warrant of Dillon’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices.

The suspect was arrested and charged on May 31 with three counts of possession of obscene matter and three counts of dissemination of obscene matter.

Obscene matter is defined as a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sadomasochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct, in the State of Alabama of Criminal Code.

Dissemination of obscene matter is a Class B felony while possession of obscene matter is a Class C felony. Dillon was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

