Comic-Con event coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Embassy Suites Hotel in Huntsville will be hosting a Comic-Con event on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The new HuntsvilleCon Annual Comic Book Convention and Pop Culture event will feature over 100 vendors including, comic books, magazines, toys, games, anime, cosplay and television.

According to a press release from the event, confirmed featured guests & attractions include:

Demolition - Wrestling Legends WWE

Greg LaRocque - Comic Book Legend

Dan Fraga - Comic Book Legend

Matthew Atchley - Artist & Actor

Huge Pokemon Card Tournament & Dungeons & Dragons

New Show Feature: Sports Card Area to the Show

Darth Vader, R2-D2- StormTroopers appearing from Legion 501st & Rebel Legion

Mandalorian Mercs

LEGO Group of Knoxville

Local Cosplayer Groups

Huge Cosplay Contest - 4:00pm

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Video Game Tournament 1:00pm

There will be a cosplay contest and a Super Smash Bros Tournament for all attendees. Tickets for the event are on sale now, general admission is $20, all kids under 11 are free.

Cosplay and Vip tickets are $50. Platinum tickets are $100. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Click here for online tickets.

For more information regarding the event, click here.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel located at 800 Monroe Street, Huntsville, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.