Comic-Con event coming to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Embassy Suites Hotel in Huntsville will be hosting a Comic-Con event on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The new HuntsvilleCon Annual Comic Book Convention and Pop Culture event will feature over 100 vendors including, comic books, magazines, toys, games, anime, cosplay and television.
According to a press release from the event, confirmed featured guests & attractions include:
- Demolition - Wrestling Legends WWE
- Greg LaRocque - Comic Book Legend
- Dan Fraga - Comic Book Legend
- Matthew Atchley - Artist & Actor
- Huge Pokemon Card Tournament & Dungeons & Dragons
- New Show Feature: Sports Card Area to the Show
- Darth Vader, R2-D2- StormTroopers appearing from Legion 501st & Rebel Legion
- Mandalorian Mercs
- LEGO Group of Knoxville
- Local Cosplayer Groups
- Huge Cosplay Contest - 4:00pm
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Video Game Tournament 1:00pm
There will be a cosplay contest and a Super Smash Bros Tournament for all attendees. Tickets for the event are on sale now, general admission is $20, all kids under 11 are free.
Cosplay and Vip tickets are $50. Platinum tickets are $100. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Click here for online tickets.
For more information regarding the event, click here.
The event will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel located at 800 Monroe Street, Huntsville, Alabama.
