Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

Comic-Con event coming to Huntsville

HuntsvilleCon will take place Saturday, June 25 in downtown Huntsville.
HuntsvilleCon will take place Saturday, June 25 in downtown Huntsville.(HuntsvilleCon)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Embassy Suites Hotel in Huntsville will be hosting a Comic-Con event on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The new HuntsvilleCon Annual Comic Book Convention and Pop Culture event will feature over 100 vendors including, comic books, magazines, toys, games, anime, cosplay and television.

According to a press release from the event, confirmed featured guests & attractions include:

  • Demolition - Wrestling Legends WWE
  • Greg LaRocque  - Comic Book Legend
  • Dan Fraga - Comic Book Legend
  • Matthew Atchley - Artist & Actor
  • Huge Pokemon Card Tournament & Dungeons & Dragons
  • New Show Feature: Sports Card Area to the Show
  • Darth Vader, R2-D2- StormTroopers appearing from Legion 501st & Rebel Legion
  • Mandalorian Mercs
  • LEGO Group of Knoxville
  • Local Cosplayer Groups
  • Huge Cosplay Contest - 4:00pm
  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate Video Game Tournament 1:00pm

There will be a cosplay contest and a Super Smash Bros Tournament for all attendees. Tickets for the event are on sale now, general admission is $20, all kids under 11 are free.

Cosplay and Vip tickets are $50. Platinum tickets are $100. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Click here for online tickets.

For more information regarding the event, click here.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel located at 800 Monroe Street, Huntsville, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Police responded to a bank robbery.
Police searching for suspect in Madison bank robbery
File photo of police lights.
1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Huntsville
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
A Boaz Police car was struck during a traffic stop Saturday.
Boaz Police Officer hit during traffic stop

Latest News

One dead in a crash on U.S. 72
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Rogersville
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Gas prices in Alabama hit another record high
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
New record high gas prices
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Franklin County seeing increase in animal cruelty