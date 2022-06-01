Animal cruelty skyrocketing in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In Franklin county dogs are left on the side of the road shot, strangled, and left for dead weekly. Animal Services says it’s a growing issue in the county and something needs to be done.

“She was found shot in the back, she could not walk and her muzzle was tapped. They were able to remove the bullet. She is in a wheelchair now and will probably spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair,” said Animal Services Volunteer Chapel King.

A dog, Angel, must have had an angel. She was left for dead on the side of the road in Franklin County last week. She isn’t the only dog this has happened to, in fact, she is one of the few that survived the abuse.

“Then in the next couple of days, we found several other deceased dogs’ bodies that have been found out there,” said Director of Animal Control Cheryl Jones.

Jones says this has been a problem for years.

“Franklin County did not adopt the state containment law, which Lauderdale County and Colbert County did. Russellville City has no leash law. I think it is a situation with people getting frustrated with dogs running and taking it into their own hands.”

King says it’s become such an issue, that deputies are increasing patrol in rural areas.

“I asked the Sheriff to patrol the area and they are definitely doing that. Whoever did this did it to torture her and wanted her to die a slow death of apparently starvation and dehydration. They did not shoot her to kill her.”

King says she wants justice to be served.

“The laws state that this is animal cruelty and that is against the law in Alabama. I wish people in law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office would take this more seriously.”

Jones says a containment law for Franklin County followed by a leash law could help reduce this problem, but that’s just a start.

“Ultimately what I think would help is lower cost spay and neuter. Whenever we have a grant to do it we get booked three months out.”

The Florence and Lauderdale County Animal Services is asking if you know anything about the people who might be killing these dogs to report it to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

