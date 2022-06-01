90s & high humidity today, storms tomorrow

Good Wednesday morning and happy June! A few areas of light fog have developed overnight, skies are mainly clear with warm and muggy temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temps will warm up very quickly today with a light WSW wind, highs will reach the lower 90s with the heat index climbing into the middle to upper 90s. A few stray showers will develop into the late afternoon given the high humidity levels and daytime heating. We will stay mainly clear overnight with areas of patchy fog in areas that see rain showers today, lows will be warm again around 70 degrees.

Thursday will be the most active day of the week as a cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley. Skies will start off mainly sunny with increasing clouds through the morning, highs will be near 90 degrees with a west wind between 5 to 15 miles per hour. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop ahead of a cold front. Some storms that are more organized can produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Showers and storms will wrap up and move off to the east by early Friday morning and cooler air will filter in from the northwest.

Clouds will clear out on Friday with lower humidity, highs will be in the low to middle 80s. The weekend forecast looks great for outside activities, temps will be in the middle to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

