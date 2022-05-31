Woman accused of driving truck into mobile home in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman drove an International Commercial truck into a mobile home during a domestic argument, according to Piedmont Police.

Officers said on Monday, May 30, 2022, they were dispatched to the 600 block of Piedmont Cutoff Road.

Officers said 56-year-old Rhonda D. Young was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and two counts of Attempted Assault 1st.

There was a domestic argument between Young and her boyfriend that led to her crashing a truck into the front of the mobile home, according to Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson.

Johnson said the victim was standing on the porch and was thrown back into the house when the truck hit.

The victim was treated for leg/ankle injuries at a hospital.

Officers said the victim’s stepdaughter and her child were also in the home at the time of the incident. They are physically okay.

Investigators said the stepdaughter’s mother was called and she came to the home to check on her daughter. That’s when officers said Young grabbed the woman by the throat. Officers said Young’s injuries came after she grabbed the woman.

