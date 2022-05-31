Deals
WATCH: Young adults on tracks nearly get hit by train

Released video shows a train narrowly missing teenagers on the tracks. (SOURCE: METROLINX)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) – Three teenagers came within feet from being run over by a speeding train in Canada.

Transit officials posted a video of an incident in Toronto earlier this month.

It shows the train approaching a bridge, when suddenly the teens appear on the tracks.

The train engineer applied the brake and blew the horn, but officials say there was no way of stopping the train on time.

Luckily, the teens managed to get out of the way with just moments to spare.

The “Metrolink” transit agency says it posted the video to appeal to the teens’ parents and to show the dangers of walking on railway tracks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

