Two women arrested for chemical endangerment of a child

Sebastian and Morris were arrested on chemical endangerment charges.(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two women were arrested by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on chemical endangerment charges.

Chyane Nickole Sebastian, 25, and Ashley Kay Morris, 23, were both arrested for exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed. Sebastian tested positive for drugs throughout her pregnancy.

Once Sebastian’s baby was born, the baby experienced withdrawals due to drug use. The baby tested positive for buprenorphine, norhydrocodone and hydromorphone.

Sebastian was arrested in Ohio and extradited to Etowah County.

Morris is four months pregnant and admitted to using marijuana during her pregnancy.

Both women are being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

