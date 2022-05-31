The top ten songs from today and ten years ago!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How different is your summer playlist from 10 years ago compared to today?

Hunter Jackson In the Morning on MY 101.5 FM joined TVL with the top 10 songs from 2012 and 2022.

The top songs from 2012 include What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction, Payphone by Maroon 5 and Stronger by Kelly Clarkson, while today’s top 10 has some new artists in the mix like Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Doja Cat.

Some artists who were on the charts in 2012 are still on the charts today, a whole decade later! Harry Styles, who was in One Direction, is number two on the charts with his song, As It Was.

Jackson also talked about the rise of local artists from North Alabama including Carver Commodore and others!

Watch our live interview with Hunter Jackson to learn more about these rising artists and the top 10 songs from now and then!

