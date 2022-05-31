Deals
Spend your summer in the Great Smoky Mountains at Dollywood

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Warm weather is here and the kids are out of school, it’s the best time to take a trip and have some fun!

Splash Country, Dollywood’s water park, is nestled perfectly in the Great Smoky Mountains to cool you off all summer long. The park just opened and is safe for the the whole family to enjoy.

Guests can also hangout into the evenings with the Sweet Summer Nights Drone and Firework Show. Enjoy a beautiful light show, a live DJ to dance the night away and top it all of with a gorgeous firework show!

There is nothing you can’t find at Dollywood.

For more information and to get your passes to the summer of fun that awaits you, visit Dollywood.com.

