Police respond to bank robbery in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is responding to an armed bank robbery that occurred at a Regions Bank in Madison on Tuesday morning.

The robbery occurred between 9:50 a.m. - 10 a.m. According to the police, the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a clown wig.

The Regions Bank is located at Wall Triana Highway and Highway 72.

