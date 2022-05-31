Police respond to bank robbery in Madison
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is responding to an armed bank robbery that occurred at a Regions Bank in Madison on Tuesday morning.
The robbery occurred between 9:50 a.m. - 10 a.m. According to the police, the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a clown wig.
The Regions Bank is located at Wall Triana Highway and Highway 72.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.