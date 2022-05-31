Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified

By NBC12 Newsroom and John Hood
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple agencies are continuing their search for two missing women after going over the Bosher Dam on the James River.

Officials said 12 people were involved in the incident at Bosher Dam, which happened around 3:15 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Crews said 10 people were rescued, nine by civilian and first responder help, and one got themselves to safety.

“Someone came and banged on our window saying that their group went over the dam,” Finn Gardner, who lives nearby and ran to help, said. “So, we ran out there, and we were trying to help get people out of the water and make sure that everyone was accounted for. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find two of them, but we were going off through there making sure everyone got over onto the shore safely.”

Henrico Police is working with the friends and family of Lauren Winstead, 23, of Henrico and Sarah Erway, 28, of Chesterfield and has now listed them as missing.

“I’m hoping that they’re in someone’s house somewhere trying to find a way to contact their group. You got to hope for the best,” Gardner said.

A resident in the area said a girl came to their door saying her friends had fallen into the river.

While first responders could not confirm what flotation devices were being used, neighbors said the group appeared to be on rafts and paddleboards.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
One child was killed in an ATV crash that sent two children and one adult to the hospital.
One child dead after ATV crash in Huntsville
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
Possible drowning at Smith Lake in Cullman County
The car that hit the woman was a black Chevy Equinox and it fled the scene.
Ardmore woman hit by car
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list

Latest News

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell
City of Decatur to swear in new police chief
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Decatur Fire and Rescue to hold free cadet program
A woman is accused of driving a truck into a mobile home in Piedmont.
Woman accused of driving truck into mobile home in Piedmont
The Sheffield Police Department is searching for the people responsible
Sheffield Police searching for vandals