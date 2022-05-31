Deals
Point Mallard Park seeking to hire lifeguards

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - This Memorial Day, several families got out and enjoyed the splash pad and lazy pool at Point Mallard Park, but officials say there is a need for more lifeguards in the park.

Point Mallard has hired over 50 lifeguards. There are many positions currently open at the park, including working the concession stand, the gift shop, or maintenance.

“Our biggest need in the park is always going to be lifeguards because they have a specific training and certification,” said Director of Marketing, Nicole Belcher. “We are hiring all summer we work around all schedules we are going to continue to take applications for all locations.”

WAFF is told lifeguards can make around $13 an hour.

However, the need for more lifeguards has not stopped the latest additions to the park. Point Mallard now has family cabanas that provide more shade and they are offering age-specific birthday parties.

“Well it’s a great family atmosphere great family place there’s a lot of things for the children to do we do feel safe just letting our children just go and just have fun,” said Kari Burris.

The park is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit pointmallardpark.com for more information.

