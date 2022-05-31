Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

The meaning of Memorial Day

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Memorial Day kicks off the summer and for many, it’s a time to gather with your family to celebrate being together. It can also be a very emotional day because not all families can be together.

Jim King, the Chief Programs Officer at Still Serving Veterans says sometimes people can forget that this is a day to observe and remember those who gave it all for our country. So, it can be disrespectful to say Happy Memorial Day to some.

King says it can be a very tough day for his Still Serving Veterans comrades because they all know someone who lost their lives in battle.

But, living in Huntsville helps.

“I had an opportunity this morning to go out and place a wreath out at the park downtown and it was just phenomenal. The support we have here in Huntsville is just amazing. I was surprised as warm as it was the number of people that were out there. They were out there for the right reasons. They were out there to remember those who gave it all for their country.”

King says in the midst of celebrations it is important to reflect on the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child was killed in an ATV crash that sent two children and one adult to the hospital.
One child dead after ATV crash in Huntsville
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
Possible drowning at Smith Lake in Cullman County
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

PTSD treatment saving lives
Pilot program for veteran PTSD treatment expanding across the state
Point Mallard celebrates 50th anniversary
Point Mallard Park seeking to hire lifeguards
The car that hit the woman was a black Chevy Equinox and it fled the scene.
Ardmore woman hit by car
Cotton Row Run held in Huntsville
Cotton Row Run held in Huntsville